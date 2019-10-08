Shruti Haasan spills the beans on her ex-boyfriend and what the relationship taught her

On the latest episode of Feet Up with the Stars Telugu, which is hosted by Lakshmi Manchu, actor Shruti Haasan spilled the beans on her thoughts on love, her ex-boyfriend and what she yearns for in the future. Talking about falling in love, Haasan stated, "I was the cool type. I was very innocent and everyone would boss around me. I am a very emotional person that's why they could take over. I would say, it was a very good experience for me."

She added, "Even now there is no formula. Good people are good at good times and the same people are bad at times. But I have no regrets. It was overall a good experience for me. I have learned a lot and it was a learning experience. But I always look for that one great love and I will be happy to announce that this is the one I have been waiting for."

The actress was in a relationship with Michael Corsale for quite a long time before they broke up this year in April. What are her expectations from love and relationships now? This is what she said, "It's not a romantic cinema love. We know we are in cinema. Honestly, it's between two people who grow together for each other. The world is full of judgment, so we should be able to understand and communicate with each other."

On the work front, Haasan has Power coming up in Hindi and Laabam in Tamil.

