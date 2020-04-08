Shruti Haasan talks to transgender artiste Our Lady J on her Instagram chat show

Shruti Haasan has turned chat show host on Instagram. Her guests include female artistes from the world of music (her first love) and films. Tonight she hosts American musician Our Lady J who will discuss her journey as a transgender artiste.

Haasan says, "In these times of self-isolation, I have had the time to think. I have a close group of friends who are women, but I also have a larger circle from different walks of life who I have interacted with and they have inspired me in many ways. Their approach and outlook to life is refreshing. Our Lady J is one such woman who has inspired me."

Speaking of her love of music, did you Shruti Haasan is a trained singer? In an interview with mid-day, Shruti had said, "My songs are personal. In different situations, we [become] different individuals. With music, I am my true self. The genres that I perform fall under alternative [music]. There are a few inflections of Indian [music], like in an alaap. In one song, I also have a Tamil verse. But, predominantly, my set is in English."

