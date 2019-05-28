Shruti Haasan to sing the title track for bestie Tamannaah Bhatia's Khamoshi

Updated: May 28, 2019, 07:47 IST | Sonil Dedhia

Shruti Haasan on singing the title track of Tamannaah Bhatia -starrer, Khamoshi

Shruti Haasan has been bridging the years that divided her last screen outing Behen Hogi Teri (2017) and her upcoming slate of films by taking further her musical ambitions. After serenading fans in London, Haasan is now set to lend her voice to Prabhudheva and Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming thriller, Khamoshi, produced by PYX films.

Talking about singing for the title track, set to be used during the end credits, Haasan tells mid-day, "I like to sing and compose, and it's something I've been doing since the age of six. When Chakri Toleti [director] approached me with the offer, I agreed because I have composed music for his first directorial, Eenadu [a remake of A Wednesday]." 

Co-producer Saurabh Mishra credits composer Shamir Tandon for suggesting Haasan's name for the song. "Since she has studied music overseas, we made a song with a rock influence," he says.

