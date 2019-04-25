Shruti Haasan turns gangster in Mahesh Manjrekar's next Power

bollywood

Love story gone awry has Shruti Haasan take on action avatar in Mahesh Manjrekar's next, Power. Vidyut Jammwal plays a gangster in the action drama, while Haasan plays his love interest.

Shruti Haasan

Mahesh Manjrekar's untitled directorial venture starring Shruti Haasan and Vidyut Jammwal has been titled Power. The gangster drama marks the return of the artiste, whose last Bollywood film as director was City Of Gold (2010), in the genre he is best known for.

There was speculation about the fate of the film, which rolled a year ago. Producer Vijay Galani informs, "The film is in post-production. After we announced the project last April, we preferred to wrap up the film and then talk about it. Shooting concluded in December. We had not titled the film as we were keen on a name that would make an impact. There is nothing better than Power." He adds that the unit is eyeing a July release.



Vidyut Jammwal

Jammwal plays a gangster in the action drama, while Haasan plays his love interest. "But things go wrong in their life. Haasan begins to wield guns as well. While Vidyut is known for his high-octane action scenes, this time, Shruti will be seen in a new avatar and in gangster mode," he adds.

Mahesh Manjrekar

The action scenes have been choreographed by stunt director Ravi Varma, who is known for his work in the South Indian film industry. "We shot with him for almost a month."

The film is touted to be on the lines of Manjrekar's earlier venture, the Sanjay Dutt starrer Vaastav (1999).

