Shruti Haasan: Would love to act with my mum

Shruti Haasan has completed over a decade in Bollywood. She says she has seen a lot of growth in herself and has also evolved as a person

Actress Shruti Haasan says she would love to act with her mother, veteran actress Sarika, in a film.

"I want to work with my mum. We run a production house and we just started working together... I worked with my father several times, I would love to act with my mum," Shruti told IANS here.

Being the daughter of talented actors, has it ever been pressurising for Shruti to deliver an impactful performance on screen?

"No, It is my life, I wanted to make them proud and I knew they'd be proud that she's working hard and that's important. I have followed the beat of my own drum because the comparisons are really impossible for me to compete with. They both started when they were four-years-old, so, it's difficult to even get into that head space..." she said.

The 32-year-old actress says she doesn't take the comparisons on her.

"I always knew there would be comparisons but I never wanted to take it on board," she said.

Shruti was here to walk the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018 for designers Saaksha & Kinni's line called "Raas" on day 4.

The actress sashayed down a voluminous ensemble that was dipped in earthy tones and featured exaggerated kaftan-styled sleeves. Her garment had triple layers, which were flared wiih metallic accents

In the Bollywood front, Shruti has completed over a decade. She says she has seen a lot of growth in herself and has also evolved as a person.

"This business teaches you a lot about patience, to stay true to who you are. I really learned by losing myself and finding myself again... I am thankful that I have stuck it out as long as I have and enjoyed myself. I didn't plan any of this. I think it's very divine and I feel blessed," she added.

