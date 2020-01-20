Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana does the disco to Bappi da's ditty

Their choice of subject may be progressive, but the makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan have turned to the past to find an apt song for the upcoming same-sex love story. Turns out, the rom-com will have Ayushmann Khurrana and his on-screen love interest Jitendra Kumar groove to Bappi Lahiri's hit number from Saaheb (1985), Yaar bina chain kahan re.

Director Hitesh Kewalya tells mid-day, "It is the quintessential '80s number and has the appropriate vibe for our film. It's like a coffee shot for the movie. Tanishk Bagchi and Vayu have recreated the disco track; they [have retained] the energy and Bappi da's voice." What was the leading man's reaction to the ditty? After all, Khurrana is as talented a musician as he is an actor. "Ayushmann loved the recreated version as it captures the essence of the story," he smiles.

A still from the song

The leads are expected to film the dance number next month under the guidance of choreographer Vijay Ganguly. Interestingly, Ganguly is the son of veteran filmmaker Anil Ganguly, who directed the Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh starrer.

Bappi Lahiri

Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai's joint production, featuring Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, is among the first mainstream Hindi films to touch upon the subject of same-sex relationships.

