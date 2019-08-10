Shubham Gill scores double ton to put India 'A' on top

cricket

Gill, 19, being seen as the next big thing in Indian cricket, scored an unbeaten 204 off 250 deliveries

Shubham Gill

Trinidad: Shubman Gill scored a double century and combined with skipper Hanuma Vihari (118*) to put India 'A' in the driver's seat against West Indies 'A' in the third unofficial Test here.

Gill, 19, being seen as the next big thing in Indian cricket, scored an unbeaten 204 off 250 deliveries.

Meanwhile, showing stomach for a fight, Jeremy Solozano and Barndon King (77) hit half centuries as the unofficial Test headed for a draw on the final day.

Chasing an improbable 373-run target, West Indies were 179 for two in the second session with Solozano (63) and Sunil Ambris (10) at the crease.

The hosts, who started at 37 for none, lost Montcin Hodge (25) when Shahbaz Nadeem had him caught by skipper Hanuma Vihari but not before he added 68 runs for the opening wicket with Solozano.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever