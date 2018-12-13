Shubhangi Atre: Comedy audiences want to be surprised

television

Shubhangi Atre who plays Angoori Bhabi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, has won Best Actress - Comedy actor at Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards

Shubhangi Atre

Shubhangi Atre, who plays Angoori Bhabi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, has won Best Actress - Comedy actor at Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards. She says doing comedy is pretty hard and that the audience wants to be surprised. "It's pretty hard to be good in doing comic roles. As an actor, you have to make sure what kind of comedy you want to do because for an actor, it's not easy to tell jokes to make your audience laugh," Shubhangi said in a statement.

Talking about connecting with the audience, she said: "When you start out and you go up in front of the audience via screen...you realise that they did not come to see you and don't know you. It should be your talent that they will have to watch. "You have to let them know this is 'who I am' and do it very quickly. It has to be honest and carry some magnetic energy so that they watch you and don't change the channel."

She knows that it's not easy to become an overnight sensation. "Comedy is not like music. Fans come to concerts to hear the hits. Comedy audiences want to be surprised. And the best comedian award is like a major pay cheque," she said.

