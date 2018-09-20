Shubhman Gill's ton, Yuvraj Singh's 48 help Punjab bt Himachal Pradesh

cricket

Shubhman Gill, who was part of the India U-19 World Cup winning team earlier this year, slammed a 131-ball 115 [6x4s, 4x6s] as Punjab posted 290 for seven in their 50 overs against Himachal Pradesh at Alur grounds here yesterday. Punjab won by 35 runs.

Gill was well supported by 2011 World Cup Player of the Tournament, Yuvraj Singh with his 41-ball 48. Punjab bowlers did well to restrict Himachal Pradesh to 255 in 48.3 overs despite a 101-run stand for the second wicket between Prashant Chopra (95) and Ankush Bains (56). Siddarth Kaul was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab with 4-55.

