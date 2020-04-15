Shubho Noboborsho! BCCI President Sourav Ganguly wishes fans on Bengali New Year

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday wished his followers on the occasion of Bengali New Year.

"Shubho noboborsho," said Ganguly in his tweet.

As BCCI President, Ganguly is faced with the unique task of leading the board through a period when the coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to all cricket around the world.

India's home ODI series against South Africa was indefinitely postponed after the first match was washed out while the 2020 season of the IPL faces uncertainty due to the virus showing no signs of stemming.

Ganguly had said earlier that the environment looks bleak for all sports, not just IPL. "We keep monitoring developments. At the present moment, we can't say anything. And what is there to say anyway? Airports are shut, people are stuck at home, offices are locked down, nobody can go anywhere. And it seems this is how it's going to be till the middle of May," Ganguly told the New Indian Express.

"Where will you get players from, where do players travel. It's just simple common sense that at the moment, nothing is in favour of any kind of sport anywhere in the world, forget IPL."

The BCCI is now looking at the October-November window to hold the league, but that can only happen if the World T20 is postponed.

