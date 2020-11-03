Shuttler PV Sindhu retires... from negativity and fear. See post

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Monday stunned the sports fraternity with a social media post, saying, "I RETIRE". In a lengthy post on Twitter, she said that the Denmark Open "was the final straw".

The Rio Olympics silver medallist wrote: "I have been thinking about coming clean with my feelings for a while now. I admit I have been struggling to deal with it. It just feels so wrong, you know. That's why I'm writing today to tell you that I'm done. It's understandable if you're shocked or confused but by the time you finish reading this, you would have learnt about my point of view and will support it too." The next part of the message made things clear.

"This pandemic has been an eye-opener. I could fight the toughest of opponents...but how do I defeat this invisible virus that has the entire world in a fix? Today, I choose to retire from this sense of unrest. I retire from this negativity, fear, uncertainty. I retire from substandard hygiene and our lackadaisical attitude towards the virus," added Sindhu.

