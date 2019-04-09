Shweta Bachchan hosts dinner party for mom Jaya Bachchan on her 71st birthday

bollywood

Jaya Bachchan turns 71 on April 9, and wishes are pouring in for the Guddi actress. Daughter Shweta Bachchan made the event a special one by hosting a dinner party at a restaurant in Bandra-Kurla-Complex (BKC), Mumbai

Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

Actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan turned a year older on Tuesday, as she celebrates her 71st birthday on April 9, 2019. To ring in the special day, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda organised a special dinner bash for mother Jaya and her friends at a plush restaurant at Bandra-Kurla-Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

Shweta wore a white tee with black pants, while Jaya Bachchan wore a white salwar kurta to bring in her birthday.

Shweta Bachchan with mother Jaya Bachchan at a restaurant in BKC to celebrate the latter's birthday.

Shweta Bachchan also took to her Instagram account to wish her mother and wrote, "O Captain My Captain."

View this post on Instagram O Captain My Captain ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ xx A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) onApr 8, 2019 at 12:50pm PDT

The family, who is often spotted together for outings were seen sans Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, son Abhishek took to his Instagram account to wish the Guddi actress. He wrote: "The word says it all. Happy Birthday, Ma. Love you."

Amitabh Bachchan, in his latest blog, had written about their recent family outing, and how that's all he wants, and nothing more. Along with the blog, he also shared pictures of the fans gathered outside his residence with placards and hoardings wishing Jaya Bachchan, a happy birthday.

He wrote, "BUT .. just before was the joy of the family outing .. a drive with all, and the togetherness of all, and the laughter and presence of all, in one combine ...Me driving and Abhishek by my side .. and behind Jaya, Shweta, Aishwarya, Aaradhya .. and the little one with her antics bringing the joy to us all ..Such be the strengths of family .. ties that bind us ever .. this be the greatest gift .. nothing more [sic]."

Talking about Jaya Bachchan, she made her debut with the film, Guddi (1971) and left a strong impression on everyone's minds with her performance. Thereafter, she did films like Mili, Sholay, Silsila, Chupke Chupke, Abhimaan among other films. The actor was also bestowed upon with a Padma Shri award in 1992.

