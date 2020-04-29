Shweta Pandit and Ivano Fucci welcome a baby girl amid lockdown in Italy

For the uninitiated, one of the most catastrophic countries during this Coronavirus crisis has been Italy. And quarantined there is one couple that has also recently embraced parenthood. We are talking about Bollywood singer Shweta Pandit and her hubby Ivano Fucci. Although they welcomed parenthood on February 8, the couple felt it may not have been the right time to announce the news.

Speaking to Times of India about it, Pandit revealed about her daughter and what name she has given her. "We've named her Izana, a name given as a title to the kind and compassionate monarchs in Ethiopia, and it means 'most powerful'", said the singer. She added, "It didn't feel right to share our happiest news when everything around us was so difficult. The COVID-19 crisis in Italy was worse than it is in India currently. But now that the lockdown here is almost getting lifted, Ivano and I decided to share our happiness."

And as expected, she also happens to stay away from her family and is majorly missing them. Talking about them, she says, "The most challenging part is staying away from my own family through pregnancy and delivery. I never thought that I'd be able to take care of a newborn, but I've surprised myself. I'm learning a lot from my mother through video calls. My dadu (Pandit Jasraj), too, calls me every day to check on us and see Izana."

In case you didn't know, Shweta has been a part of the Bollywood industry for the last 20 years and sung for some major films like Mohabbatein and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. She keeps sharing romantic and stunning pictures with her hubby on Instagram and that's actually a great opportunity for you to have a round of Italy. Having said that, we also hope the crisis is over soon and especially in this country.

