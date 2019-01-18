Shweta Rohira stuns people with #10yearchallenge transformation

television

Shweta Rohira has posted two pictures, one close-up and one full length for the #10yearchallenge. The transformation is surely something to talk about

Shweta Rohira

The #10yearchallenge that is taking Instagram, Twitter and Facebook by storm. With thousands of people, including plenty of celebrities, putting up their 10-year-back pictures next to their current ones, your news is often filled astounding transformations.

From Hollywood to Bollywood every star has put their ten-year challenge picture to show to the world of their change. In Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza, Karan Johar and others have already shared their photographs. But one picture that has shocked everyone is of actress Shweta Rohira. The transformation is mind-blowing. Check it out!

She has posted two pictures, one close-up and one full length. The transformation is surely something to talk about. From the moment she has posted the picture on her Instagram, celebs such as Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha to Zareen Khan and her guru Bharat Dabholkar have been commenting, touting this one as the best transformation and #10 year challenge picture they have ever seen. Her followers and fans are mesmerized by her transformation and full credit goes to her.

Looking at her transformation and the picture we are surely waiting to hear the big news of her Bollywood break either from her brother Salman Khan or from Shweta herself. We know she is an accomplished actor as she proved her acting ability in her theatre drama called "That's My Girl" where she played the lead opposite veteran Anant Mahadevan. And her short film with Sonu Nigam is already creating buzz in the international and national film festivals.

