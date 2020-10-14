Shweta Tiwari: Gone are the days of big fat Indian weddings

Sony Entertainment Television's popular show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, is winning the audience's hearts with its unique concept. The show has inspired many people by showing that it is never too old to find love. The show highlights the progressive thought that true love can be found at any age. Amber Sharma (Varun Badola) finally found his dulhan, Guneet Sikka (Shweta Tiwari), and the two are getting married soon.

Though Amber is giving love a second chance, it is Guneet's first marriage. Guneet is excited with the wedding ceremony and all the rituals that have been planned by wedding planner and Amber's daughter, Niya Sharma (Anjali Tatrari). Even though it is an intimate affair with close family and friends, Niya is leaving no stone unturned to make it a memorable event for the couple, #Amneet. Shweta Tiwari, who considers Guneet one of the strongest characters she has played on TV, talks about the rituals and functions in the show.

Shweta says, "Amneet's wedding will involve fewer people given the times we are in. Still, there will be different functions such as Bachelorette party for the ladies, Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony, and then the much-awaited wedding. You can have just as much fun with limited number of people and still do all the activities that are planned as part of the ceremonies. The idea is to be surrounded by people who care for you and who you truly love. It's about celebrating with your family and close friends and that's what Amber and Guneet are upto. They will enjoy all the celebrations with the people who truly matter to them. So, intimate wedding ceremonies are the in thing, gone are the days of the big-fat Indian weddings. Also, a lot of people today would prefer saving up some money for their future than spending frivolously on extravagant weddings. Intimate wedding ceremonies are a great idea, in fact the bride and groom get to enjoy all the rituals even more."

Watch Amber and Guneet's journey in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news