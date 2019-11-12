Shweta Tiwari on her second marriage's failure: I'm healthy again, happy now

Popular actor Shweta Tiwari tied the knot for the second time with Abhinav Kohli, and due to unfortunate circumstances, that marriage couldn't last long either. Her tumultuous marriage with Raja Chaudhary was also the talk of the town and she's in the news again for her marriage with Kohli. And in a no-holds-barred interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed what it was like being trapped in that marriage.

She accused her husband of physically harming her daughter and also domestic violence. She said, "There was an infection which was hurting me badly, I got it removed. People thought it was my hand, part of my body, but they need to understand it was poisonous and I had to take it out. And now, I am healthy again. Don't think I am trying to portray myself happy, I am actually happy."

She continued, "I want to ask those people who are saying how her marriage can go wrong even for the second time. I want to ask them why things can't go wrong. At least, I have the courage to face it and come out in open and talk about the problem. Whatever, I am doing today is for the betterment of my family and my kids. There are so many people out there who are married but still have boyfriend and girlfriends. I think I am better than them at least I have guts to come out and say dude I don't want to stay with you."

On the work front, the actress is currently a part of the show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, which airs on Sony TV.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates