Shweta Tiwari's 17-year old daughter Palak accused of lip-job, responds

Shweta Tiwari's teenage daughter, Palak Tiwari got accused of getting under the knife. However, she gave it back like a pro to the trolls



Palak Tiwari. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/palaktiwarii

Kasauti Zindagi Kii fame, Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari has been trolled online for going under the knife. The 17-year old was accused of getting a lip-job done. Palak is a stunning sensation on social media and has some amazing photos on her Instagram account. One of the users commented on her picture and wrote that she has got a lip-job done.

While many of the celebrities tend to ignore such comments, Palak Tiwari gave a befitting reply to the user. The young girl wrote, "I'm only 17, and not somebody who's a supporter of changing myself based on what the world May or May not like. So no Ma'am, that's a false accusation, and it's because of such accusations that going under the knife is considered a trend, and is ultimately promoted. I'm not for it ma'am. Sorry to disappoint you, have good night and best wishes (sic)."

Palak apparently is gearing up for her Bollywood debut. She is said to have been paired opposite Taare Zameen Par's (2007) child actor Darsheel Safary in a film titled Quickie.

Confirming the same, Shweta Tiwari had earlier told PTI, "Yes, Palak is making her film debut. She is in talks for a film with Darsheel too. The official statement will be out soon."

Palak, 17, is Shweta's daughter with Bhojpuri actor Raja Chaudhary, who she divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage following domestic abuse. Shweta then tied the knot with actor Abhinav Kohli in 2013. The couple had a baby boy last November.

