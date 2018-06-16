Shweta Tripathi looking forward to her 'dream wedding' with Chaitanya Sharma

Masaan actor Shweta Tripathi reveals multiple agencies handling arrangements of her nuptials with SlowCheeta

Chaitanya Sharma and Shweta Tripathi; (inset) the e-invite to their wedding

Two months after she revealed that she was set to tie the knot with long-time-beau, actor-rapper Chaitanya Sharma, aka SlowCheeta, Masaan actor Shweta Tripathi tells mid-day that the "best in the business" are looking into her dream wedding. "I was sure of the names I wanted associated with my wedding. I knew [well in advance] who would handle the decor, photography, and attires. We have Devika Narain [who also designed Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding ceremonies] taking care of the decor. Stories by Joseph Radhik will be doing the photography, and Chai Productions is looking into the videos."

Tripathi reveals that she has also decided to take the eco-friendly route by opting for digital invites for her ceremonies, which will kick-off in Goa later this month, with the wedding slated for June 30. Talking about her bond with Sharma, she adds, "The secret of our chemistry is that we became one another's favourite person. We became best friends, and are now hopelessly in love. Getting married to him is my dream. So this wedding has to be the dream wedding," she says, adding that she's unfazed by suggestions that married women have lesser opportunities in Bollywood. Sharma will next be seen in Gully Boy, which features Ranveer Singh in Zoya Khan's directed venture.

