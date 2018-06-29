Shweta Tripathi: Marriage, kids and films should be taken up for right reasons

Shweta Tripathi and Chaitnya Sharma, whose on-stage name is Slow Cheeta, will be getting married in Goa

Shweta Tripathi's mehendi ceremony

Shweta Tripathi, who is all set to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend, actor-rapper Chaitnya Sharma, today believes that a decision like getting married should only be taken when a person is ready for it. Shweta and Chaitnya, whose on-stage name is Slow Cheeta, will be getting married in Goa.

"Marriage and films should be done for the right reasons. You do all of these when you are ready because this is going to be a life changing moment for you and your partner. So if you feel that you need somebody, then that is great. But we shouldn't do anything out of parental or societal pressure," Shweta told PTI.

"So many of my friends have gone through this situation. So it is very difficult but a person's happiness should always comes first."

Chaitnya said that many men prefer to get settled first before getting married but he finds the idea flawed because people can never be satisfied with their careers. "It is the mindset of many guys that they have to be sure of themselves. But if your career is not going great and you are not at the place that you want to be in, there is always that chance to get a partner. If you are not settled, then in that case you can figure it out together," Chaitnya said.

"It is always better to get some support system who can help you out. We will never be satisfied with our careers and we shouldn't be actually. So in my opinion, a person should get married when you find the right girl or boy," he added.

Shweta, who has critically-acclaimed films such as Masaan and Haraamkhor to his credit, said her parents have been fully supportive of her choices. "They never questioned why I took up a particular role. I am sure that films like 'Masaan' or 'Haraamkhor' were difficult to watch but they understand the kind of cinema I want to make and be part of. After marriage, I will have two sets of parents who are proud of me. And I also know that I won't do anything that will embarrass them. That is the trust they have in me and the responsibility that I have as a wife, friend and also as an artiste," Shweta said.

Chaitnya, meanwhile, will be seen rapping alongside Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which also stars Alia Bhatt.

"I am very excited about Gully Boy. Ranveer Singh - I just love that guy. He is incredible as an actor. The part I got to play is so much fun. Most of my interactions are with Ranveer. The entire hip hop community got together from Bombay. They were all so incredible. And then you got to jam with all of them. It has given all of us a platform to prove ourselves and get something out of it. I am really looking forward to this film's release."

