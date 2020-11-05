Shweta Tripathi Sharma on Escaype Live: The show is like Black Mirror

As much as she would like to bask in the success of the second season of Mirzapur, Shweta Tripathi Sharma's date diary doesn't give her the opportunity. The actor has to dive into the make-believe world of Escaype Live that rolls in Umbergaon later this month. Evidently unwilling to let go of her character in the popular crime drama, she begins the chat saying, "I am excited to see where Golu [Gupta] goes from here. Her life can never be normal after what happened in the last two seasons."

For now though, Tripathi has to trade the lanes of Mirzapur for the dark world of social media. She teams up with South actor Siddharth for the 10-part technological thriller, which follows five youngsters as they attain overnight stardom on a live-streaming app. "When I heard this story, I knew it was brilliant. It's like Black Mirror; it [studies] how social media affects people psychologically and emotionally. We are exploring the good, bad and ugly side of social media. The Netflix film, The Social Dilemma, points out how we have become a commodity in this technology-driven world. We are influencers, but are also being influenced. If we are not cautious, we will lose sight of reality." The series marks her reunion with director Abhishek Sengupta after the second season of Laakhon Mein Ek.



A still from Black Mirror

Tripathi adds that through one of its tracks, the show wonderfully explores an unconventional romance. "We will delve into the subject of falling in love with a transgender man. The writing is so sensitive that it will make people look beyond class, caste and gender, and appreciate the human qualities in them. For me, messaging is important in a story."

