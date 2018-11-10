Shweta Tripathi shoots for a masturbation scene in Mirzapur

bollywood

Shweta Tripathi, who is known for her quirky roles in Haramkhor, Masaan, among others is all set to go bold

Tripathi in the scene from Mirzapur

While Kiara Advani's now-famous vibrator sequence in Lust Stories had elicited more than a few laughs, Swara Bhasker had earned the wrath of trolls for filming a masturbation scene in Veere Di Wedding.

In a move that shows that Indian entertainment is no longer shying away from depicting women's sexual desires, Shweta Tripathi has shot a masturbation scene in the upcoming web series, Mirzapur. The said sequence marks her opening scene in the action thriller, which also features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey.

A source from the creative team reveals, "The scene has Shweta reading a book in the library. In reality, beneath her textbook is an adult magazine.

As she gets turned on by the material, you can hear the voice of Savita Bhabhi play in the background. It is a sensual scene; Shweta went completely by the vision of the director [Gurmmeet Singh] and had no apprehension whatsoever as an artiste." The source adds that the makers have decided to keep the scene under wraps as they fear it may court controversy.

