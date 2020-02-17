Shwetaabh Singh's Eeb Allay Ooo to be screened at the Berlin Film Festival

Shwetaabh Singh is elated that his first production, Eeb Allay Ooo, has been selected for the Berlin Film Festival in the Panorama Section. The festival runs from February 20 to March 1. Directed by Prateek Vats, the film premiered at the Pingyao International Film Festival in China in October last year. It was the only Indian film in the competition. It also won the Golden Gateway award at the MAMI 2019 film festival.

The movie, starring Shardul Bhardwaj, is about a Bihari migrant who is hired as a monkey repeller by the New Delhi Municipal Council. Shwetaabh who joined the industry as an actor came across a few interesting projects and decided to join them as a producer.

He says, "Content is not the king, the names attached are not the king. But when it comes to cinema, it is the treatment that is the king. I believe, with the right treatment you could even raise mediocre content to brilliant cinema. With Eeb Allay Ooo, the story and concept were already good; the treatment just took this film to another level. I hope to garner the same love at the Berlin Film Festival as we have so far."

Some of the movies screened at the Panorama Section at the Berlin Film festival include Gully Boy (2019), Sairat (2016), Highway (2014) and Kai Po Che (2013).

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates