Siddhant Chaturvedi goes surfing; shares drool-worthy photos on social media

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi took out time from his hectic shooting schedule in Goa to go surfing and posted snapshots of his experience on Instagram. In the first picture, Siddhant holds a surfing board, raring to go. In the second image, he surfs on the ocean waters, and in the third photograph, he flaunts washboard abs holding on to the surfboard.

He wrote this little poem as a caption, "You're the Tides, they say you belong to the sea... I'm the moon and only we know, You belong with me. We'll never meet, we'll never hear. The playful pull, and the hurtful push. You're waving within.. and I'm going around you, year after year."

For the unversed, the actor ventured into music and released his debut song 'Dhoop', which was appreciated by many on social media. The song was written and sung by him. In the month of July the actor's film Phone Booth was announced to release in 2021, and the makers are already looking forward to shoot the movie. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in pivotal roles among others. Recently, he took to his social media to post about the wrap up for Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will introduce an incredibly fresh pair as the new talented conmen. Siddhant Chaturvedi is the new Bunty and YRF is launching a new actress to watch out for with this franchise. Babli will be played by Sharvari that YRF discovered two years back and has been grooming her since then.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 also reunites Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji and will present them as the original Bunty Aur Babli in the movie. Saif and Rani were a blockbuster Jodi as they delivered big hits like Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum and were celebrated as a pair to watch out for given their infectious chemistry.

