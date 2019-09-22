Siddhant Chaturvedi on Gully Boy's Oscar entry: Big moment for me

Siddhant Chaturvedi charmed his way into people's hearts with his MC Sher act in the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy. The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, has been named India's official entry to the 2020 Oscars.

Expressing his gratitude, Siddhant Chaturvedi shares, "It is a big moment for me with back to back developments with Inside Edge which was nominated for the Emmys last year and now Gully Boy which has been nominated as India's official entry for the 92nd Annual Oscar Academy Awards. I'm grateful for the opportunity given to me and a very special thanks to Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh and the entire team of Gully Boy. Words cannot express my happiness, thank you, everyone, for the love and appreciation! Aapne Time Aagaya!!!"

MC Sher became a favourite with the youth of the country as soon as Gully Boy hit theatres. The actor also showcased his acting chops in the film, and has become one of the top heartthrobs in Bollywood. Siddhant was also seen on the cover of two leading magazines, stealing heart everywhere with his charisma and persona.

Siddhant Chaturvedi has also proven that he has what it takes in the web series Inside Edge, and soon, the actor will be returning to the show with Inside Edge 2.

