Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up about his life after Gully Boy's MC Sher

Before Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi had acted in the web-show Inside Edge and soon, he will be returning to the franchise with Inside Edge 2. He is also flooded with film offers, but Siddhant has admitted to choosing scripts wisely

Immense fame and wide popularity, this is what Siddhant Chaturvedi talks about post-Gully Boy, which made him an overnight sensation. Siddhant, who played the role of MC Sher - an underground rapper, now carefully selects his scripts.

Siddhant said, "It comes very naturally. I am not lying. I don't feel like I've worked hard, it just comes from within. Even when I was studying, I would feel like this is something I don't want to do, I don't want to study right now, it's too frustrating. But then I would feel like I have to reach there, I have to complete my studies and I have to go into acting. So, I have to complete this. This is like a hurdle that I have to jump and I have to work harder. So that was work. But other than that, the other things I used to do in the free time that I used to get, that was my escape. The dancing, martial arts, theatre or reading my lines and writing, all of that comes naturally to me."

Talking about the success he tasted after Gully Boy and huge popularity amongst the youth, Siddhant said, "Well, my parents are very happy right now. They were very happy back then too because I have always been a good son. Now they taunt me, 'Arrey you won't pick up your t-shirt now, we'll have to do it because you are a star' and all that. But my life at home is very normal. We have a two-hour session every morning with tea. My brother is in school. Today, in fact, I was asking him who are you crushing on or who is crushing on you, and he got annoyed and said that 'nobody is crushing on me, my friends are crushing on you.' So, he is already annoyed."

Before Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi had acted in Excel Entertainment's web-show Inside Edge and soon, the actor will be returning to the franchise with Inside Edge 2.

The actor is also flooded with film offers, but Siddhant has admitted to choosing his scripts wisely.

