Siddhant Chaturvedi shares a fan-Boy moment with Jonty Rhodes

bollywood

Siddhant Chaturvedi had always admired the former coach Jonty Rhodes and considered it a dream come true to spot talented coach, he always looked upto

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jonthy Rodes

Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher rose to popularity with the path-breaking film, Gully Boys with a role that gripped the entire nation with a cult sentiment. The actor who soon because a symbol and in turn, made the audience his fan by inspiring many young artists with the portrayal of the role of a guide to Ranveer Singh in the film finally had a fan-boy moment himself when met the former ace cricket coach of Mumbai Indians team, Jonty Rhodes.

Siddhant Chaturvedi has been a huge cricket fan since childhood. The actor had always admired the former coach Jonty Rhodes and considered it a dream come true to spot talented coach, he always looked upto. The actor is just like his role of Prashant Kanaujia, he essayed in Inside Edge who is very determined yet confident along with being a warm soul like MC Sher in Gully Boys.

Sharing a fan-boy moment with Jonty Rhodes, Siddhant Chaturvedi shared on his social media handle and shared, "Meri acchi fielding ka raaz @jontyrhodes8".

MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi, left an everlasting impact on the minds of the audience with the authentic performance as an underground rapper in the movie, Gully Boys.

After receiving immense appreciation for his character MC Sher, Siddhant Chaturvedi has already been flooded with film offers. However, the actor has admitted to choosing his scripts with great caution.

