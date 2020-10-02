Siddhant Chaturvedi wants his work to get recognised internationally

Siddhant Chaturvedi started his journey with Inside Edge following which he gained the spotlight for his impactful performance as MC Sher in the Zoya Akhtar's movie Gully Boy.

While in the lockdown, the world was on a halt and so was most celebs in Bollywood but Siddhant had his plates full with work. The actor ventured into music and released his debut song 'Dhoop'. The song was written and sung by him. In the month of July the actor's film 'Phone Booth' was announced to release in 2021. Recently, he took to his social media to post about the wrap up for Bunty Aur Babli 2. He has always been busy with something or the other.

In a previous interview, the actor mentioned how he wants to be recognised internationally and not just be 'limited to India'. His work and craft will pave his way to success. The actor is working with some of the finest actors and directors, and that says enough about him- he made his own place in the industry. Not every outsider has been successful in doing so.

He has nailed 2020 and how. The young blood of the industry sure knows how to make the most of his time. The actor resumed work as soon as it was made possible and finished prior commitments before traveling to Goa for Shakun Batra's next.

It has been an eventful year for the 'Gully Boy' star Siddhant as he goes on to work 3 projects. You know his efforts are uncanny and as his caption for one of his recent Instagram posts says he is a 'Title in the making'.

We know the actor is a self-made star and his tireless efforts that are put in his work all year round will surely make his name big in the industry.

