Siddhanth Kapoor: Working with Big B on 'Chehre' was surreal

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor, who will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in "Chehre", is all praises for the megastar. 'Chehre' is one of the important projects (for me). It's a crazy and intense film, and so is my role. I had a surreal experience working with Amitabh (Bachchan) sir," Siddhanth told IANS. Directed by Rumi Jafferey, the thriller also features Emraan Hashmi, Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty and Annu Kapoor in important roles.

Apart from "Chehre", Siddhanth recently featured along with Prateik Babbar in the film "#Yaaram". He considered "#Yaaram" as one of his special films because the film gave him a chance to work with his childhood friend Prateik.

"It was fun shooting with him (Prateik). He is my childhood friend. We both share a strong bond. So, everything went very smooth on the set," Siddhanth added.

