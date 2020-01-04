Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani: Just good freinds or a little more?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted exiting the Mumbai airport at the same time, adding credence to the buzz that they were holidaying together. The two took off to usher in 2020. Rumours have been rife about them being a twosome since early last year.

Sid's presence at her birthday bash in July fuelled speculation. It is said that Karan Johar played matchmaker. Working together in Shershaah has brought them closer. Yogen Shah shared some pictures of the actors on his Instagram account where the two could be seen exiting the airport together.

Take a look right here:

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria

Another couple that was spotted together at the airport was Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, who were holidaying in London. Jain starred in Qaidi Band (2017) and is Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin. There has been tattle about him and the Marjaavaan (2019) actor for a while. It looks like they no longer want to keep their relationship under wraps. They happily let the paps click them together.

Talking about Advani and Malhotra, they both had a fantastic 2019 as they tasted successes in their respective careers. Malhotra finally hit the bullseye with the action-drama Marjaavaan that did well at the box-office, whereas Advani hit the ball out of the park with Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. Shershaah is an important film for both of them as it happens to be a biopic on Captain Vikram Batra, and it has all the chances to be a gamechanger for the leads.

As far as Sutaria is concerned, she too had two back-to-back hits in the form of Student Of The Year 2 and Marjaavaan and is now gearing up for Milan Luthria's Tadap, the remake of the South blockbuster, RX100. The film also marks the debut of Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates