Sidharth Malhotra begins shooting for Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan

Apart from Sidharth Malhotra, Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan will also star Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria, who is making her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2

Sidharth Malhotra. Pic: Instagram/@s1dofficial

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has started shooting for his next film Marjaavan. Sidharth on Friday posted a still from the upcoming film on Instagram. He is seen sporting a rugged look and has tattoos of all religion -- Hinduism, Sikhism, Islam and Christianity.

He captioned the image: "Ishq aur inteqaam ka koi mazhab nahi, koi ek Rab nahi! (Love and revenge have no religion, no one is god. 'Marjaavaan' shoot begins today!)"

The film's director Milap Zaveri shared Sidharth's image and wrote: "Power, Passion, Pyar (love)! 'Marjaavaan' first look." Producer Bhushan Kumar described the journey as exciting and wished the entire cast luck for the film's shoot. Marjaavan is slated to release on October 2, 2019.

The film will also star Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria, who is making her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2. Marjaavan reunites Zaveri with Riteish and Sidharth after four years . They were seen together in Ek Villain, which was written by the filmmaker.

Other details of the film are still under wraps.

