Sidharth Malhotra brings Bihar to Bombay

bollywood

Given song's rustic flavour, Jabariya Jodi stars Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra to launch track at Andheri cinema popular for its Bhojpuri fare

Sidharth Malhotra in the song UP Hile Zila Hile from Jabariya Jodi

In a bid to promote their upcoming release, Jabariya Jodi, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are set to launch their upcoming track, UP Hile Zilla Hile at Navrang Cinema on July 11. The duo will put up a short dance sequence to promote the Tanishk Bagchi number at the Andheri cinema house.

Chronicling the reason for selecting the cinema house for the launch, Malhotra tells mid-day, "The song has the flavour of Patna and Bihar. In a bid to do justice to its vibe, we decided to launch it at Navrang, amidst fans. This track is the remake of an iconic song that belongs to the heartland of India, and we wanted to stick to the roots. I am looking forward to the release of this number."The duo, along with producers are expected to share details of the launch on their social media handles today to invite fans for the launch.

