Sidharth Malhotra finds a perfect getaway for team Jabariya Jodi in Lucknow

Jabariya Jodi stars Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. The makers of the film had earlier treated the audience with vibrant posters featuring the chemistry between the Jabariya Jodi

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Jabariya Jodi alongside Parineeti Chopra took some time off from his schedule to treat the entire cast and crew. Amidst the hectic schedule, The actor treated entire cast and crew of Jabariya Jodi with the famous Lucknowi biryani on the sets.

The entire crew have been shooting back to back for the film since days and Sidharth's biryani treat had turned out to be a perfect getaway on set.

Starring Aparshakti Khurrana as Parineti Chopra's friend, Sanjay Mishra as her father, Neeraj Sood as her father's friend, Gopal Dutt as an inspector, Javed Jaffrey as Sidharth Malhotra's father and Chandan Roy Sanyal as his friend, 'Jabariya Jodi promises intriguing performances along with the leading duo.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, Jabariya Jodi directed by Prashant Singh is slated to release next year.

