Sidharth Malhotra to star in espionage thriller by debutant director?

A busy 2021 awaits Sidharth Malhotra, who has four projects lined up in Shershaah, the Thadam remake, the DJ Duvvada Jagannadham (2017) remake and Thank God. While he has wrapped up the shoot of the biopic on late Captain Vikram Batra, the actor was scheduled to begin filming the Thadam remake early next year. However, there might be a change in plans as one hears that Malhotra — who has been reading scripts through the lockdown — has given his nod to a spy thriller. The actioner, produced by Amar Butala and to be helmed by ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi, is likely to mark his first film shoot post the pandemic.

"Sidharth loved the script and came on board immediately. Conceptualised as a slick thriller that is high on action, the movie will see him play a spy. The actor is expected to begin the prep by December-end before the director calls for action in January. The Hindi adaptation of Thadam, which is to be directed by Vardhan Ketkar, has been pushed for now," reveals a source.

mid-day reached out to Malhotra's team, which did not respond till press time.

