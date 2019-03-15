Sidharth Malhotra wraps Marjaavaan shoot

bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has finally finished shooting for his upcoming film Marjaavaan. The 34-year-old actor shared pictures on his Instagram account with the entire cast and crew of the film, who got together to celebrate the wrap-up.

Sidharth, through his post, thanked the entire crew for their hard work and sent love to the cast of the film including Riteish Deshmukh, Rakulpreet Singh, and Tara Sutaria. The actor will be seen in a full-on mass avatar for the upcoming action-packed thriller.

Earlier, the actor had shared photos from the sets of the film, sporting a rugged avatar. The 'Student of the Year' star looked intense and showed off tattoos of all religions inked on his knuckles- Hinduism's Om, Islam's Allah, Sikhism's Khanda and Christianity's Cross.

The first look poster of the film was unveiled last year and its tagline "Ishq mein marenge bhi, maarenge bhi," hints at the film being a feisty love story.

Rakul and Sidharth have earlier worked together in 'Aiyaary'. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the movie will also see Sidharth sharing screen space with Riteish for the second time after 'Ek Villain' in 2014.

Tara Sutaria, who is making her Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff in 'The Student of the Year 2' will also be a part of the movie. The flick will hit the big screens on October 2, 2019.

