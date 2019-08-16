SIIMA 2019: Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda, Keerthy Suresh win big; here's the complete list

regional-cinema

Winners of the eighth edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards have been announced. Here's the full list of winners.

Vijay Deverakonda, Keerthy Suresh and Yash at SIIMA 2019 in Doha, Qatar. Pic: Twitter/@siima

Ram Charan, Keerthy Suresh and Vijay Deverakonda swept the eighth annual South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) which was held in Doha, Qatar, on August 15-16, 2019. The two-day festival saw the who's who of Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil cinema in attendance.

According to Pinkvilla, Ram Charan won the Best Actor award for Rangasthalam while Vijay Deverakonda grabbed the Best Actor (Critics) award for Geetha Govindam. Vijay's Arjun Reddy was recently remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor in the lead. In Kannada, the Best Actor award went to Yash for KGF Chapter 1. The movie itself grabbed three awards including Best Director, Best Actress in Supporting Role and Best Cinematographer.

Keerthy Suresh, who recently won the National Award for Mahanati, grabbed the Best Actress award.

Here is a list of all the winners of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA):

Telugu:

Best Actor: Ram Charan (Rangasthalam)

Best Actor (Critics Choice): Vijay Deverakonda (Geetha Govindam)

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male): Rajendra Prasad (Rangasthalam)

Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh (Mahanati)

Best Comedian: Sathya (Chalo)

Best Debut Director: Ajay Bhupathi (RX 100)

Best Director Popular filmmaker: Sukumar (Rangasthalam)

Best Debut Actor, Female: Payal Rajput (RX 100)

Best Actress In Supporting Role: Anasuya Bharadwaj (Rangasthalam)

Best Cinematographer: Rathnavelu (Rangasthalam)

Best Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad (Rangasthalam)

Best Playback Singer Female: MM Manasi (Rangasthalam)

Best Playback Singer Male: Anurag Kulkarni (RX 100)

Best Lyrics Writer: Chandra Bose (Rangasthalam)

Kannada:

Best Debut Actor Female: Anupama Gowde (Aa Karaala Rathri)

Best Actor in Leading Role: Yash (KGF Chapter 1)

Best Negative Role: Dhananjaya (Tagaru)

Best Director: Prashanth Neel (KGF Chapter 1)

Best Debutant Director: Mahesh Kumar (Ayogya)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Archana Jois (KGF Chapter 1)

Best Cinematographer: Bhuvan Gowda (KGF: Chapter 1)

Best Playback Singer Female: Ananya Bhat (Tagaru)

Best Lyrics Writer: Chetan Kumar (Ayogya)

Also Read: What? Tamil actor Vijay gifts gold rings to to 400 crew members of Bigil

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates