What? Tamil actor Vijay gifts gold rings to to 400 crew members of Bigil

Vijay in a heartfelt gesture gifted gold rings to nearly 400 crew members with the film's title embossed on it as a token of affection

File image of Vijay. Pic: Twitter/@archanakalpathi

Popular Tamil actor Vijay is wrapped up shooting for sports-based action drama, Bigil. The actor in a heartfelt gesture gifted gold rings to nearly 400 crew members with the film's title embossed on it as a token of affection.

The news was shared by Bigil's producer Archana Kalpathi on her Twitter handle. She wrote, "Bigil has a team of 400 members working in the film every day. Our Thalapathy made it extra special by valuing each and every individual's contribution today. This token of affection coming from him made everyone's day #PositiveVibes #HeartOfGold #OurThalapathyIsTheBest."

#Bigil has a team of 400 members working in the film everyday Our Thalapathy made it extra special by valuing each an every individual’s contribution today. This token of affection coming from him made everyone’s day #PositiveVibes #HeartOfGold #OurThalapathyIsTheBest ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) August 13, 2019

The crew also appreciated the actor's sweet gesture and thanked him. One of the crew members took to social media to share pictures of the gold ring. Check it out:

Meanwhile, in another tweet, the producer said that the film is currently at post-production stage undergoing dubbing. "We are finally at that stage where we can plan and announce updates Dubbing has started post-production is in full swing and shooting is 95% complete Apologies for the lack of updates but we are trying to exceed your expectations and that needs time," she said.

The sports drama is written and directed by Atlee with Vijay and South Indian actress Nayanthara in lead roles. Film's music is composed by A. R. Rahman. The first look was revealed in June this year.

Apparently, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in a cameo in the movie. The Raees actor has a 15-minute role and he will play the antagonist in Bigil. The actor will also do a special song in this film. King Khan was also seen with film Mersal's director Atlee this year during one of the IPL (Indian Premier League) matches. This meeting further sparked rumours of the two associating for another project. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

