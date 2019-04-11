Shah Rukh Khan planning Mersal remake?

bollywood

Recently SRK was spotted with writer-director Atlee which has fuelled rumours that he might work in the Hindi remake of Mersal

Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal

Tamil film writer-director Atlee was spotted with Shah Rukh Khan during the Kolkata Knight Riders versus Chennai Super Kings match at Chepauk. This has fuelled rumours about King Khan working in the Hindi remake of Atlee's 2017 film, Mersal. The thriller starred Vijay, Nithya Menen, Samantha and Kajal Aggarwal. AR Rahman scored the music.



Shah Rukh Khan

In other news, Shah Rukh Khan is set to take part in the Beijing International Film Festival (BIFF), scheduled to be held between April 13 and April 20. Satyajit Ray's classic Pather Panchali (1955) and Khan's last release Zero (2018) are among the five Indian films that have been listed to be screened at the event. Zero, which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, will close the movie gala.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan produced film Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu has won several accolades from critics as well as the audience. The film crossed the 100 crore mark recently at the box office. The crime thriller revolves around Taapsee Pannu's character Naina who is embroiled in a murder scandal. Playing Badal Gupta, a lawyer to Naina, Amitabh Bachchan has recreated the magic of Pink. Also starring Amrita Singh, Tony Luke and Manav Kaul in supporting roles, Badla has been garnering appreciation from all quarters.

