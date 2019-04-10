Shah Rukh Khan asks for a party from Amitabh Bachchan for Badla's 'silent success'

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan told Amitabh Bachchan that he waits outside his residence in Juhu every night to get a party from him for Badla's success

Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan

Amitabh Bachchan's recent outing with Taapsee Pannu in the film Badla won several accolades from critics as well as the audience. Badla brought back the pair of Sr. Bachchan and Taapsee from the film, Pink, an impactful film that made everyone realise that the word 'No' in itself is a sentence.

Coming back to Badla, the film was produced by Shah Rukh Khan's home banner, Red Chillies Entertainment. While the movie was a success, the fact that it didn't get the praise it deserved may have irked Amitabh Bachchan.

The megastar took to his Twitter account to express his displeasure over it and wrote, "... about time someone started talking about this silent success .. !! because neither the Producer, nor the distributor, nor the on line Producer, or any else in the Industry, in general .. has even spent a nano second to compliment the success of this film #Badla .. thk u [sic]"

It was producer Shah Rukh Khan, who immediately spotted this tweet and replied with his wit. He told Mr Bachchan that he is awaiting a party from him for Badla's success. He also mentioned how he waits every night outside Bachchan's bungalow, Jalsa, in Juhu, Mumbai.

This tweet was met with a witty one from Big B. He wrote:

(We worked in the film, you produced it. We promoted the film extensively and now you want us to treat you with a party also. Nobody comes outside Jalsa every night.)

The crime thriller revolves around Taapsee Pannu's character Naina who is embroiled in a murder scandal. Playing Badal Gupta, a lawyer to Naina, Amitabh Bachchan has recreated the magic of Pink. Also starring Amrita Singh, Tony Luke and Manav Kaul in supporting roles, Badla has been garnering appreciation from all quarters.

