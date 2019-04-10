Varun Dhawan: Media needs to question why October wasn't nominated

bollywood

Stating that he continues to earn praise for his sensitive act, Varun Dhawan surprised at the Shoojit Sircar film being snubbed at award shows

A still from October

When October hit screens last year, the film was widely hailed as one of the most heartfelt stories to have come out of Bollywood, and Varun Dhawan, the most promising actor of the younger crop.

Cut to a year later, and the industry seems to have all but forgotten the gem. The Shoojit Sircar-directed movie was given the royal snub at the string of recently concluded film awards, barely earning a nomination or two across various categories of the different galas.

Dhawan, on his part, has taken the cold shoulder treatment in his stride. "The press needs to write about the film [not being nominated]. Till date, I get at least one message a day for that movie."



Shoojit Sircar

Gongs or not, Dhawan — in playing a hotel management trainee who, in a selfless act of love, takes care of his colleague Shiuli after she slips into a coma — delivered arguably his finest performance. "Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez watched the film on a flight and called me to appreciate my performance. That is the royalty I am collecting."

No stranger to the functioning of award galas, he adds, "The award shows have a lot of other criteria [at play]. I am happy to go, perform at these events and get paid for it. I never did October for awards. I did it because the script clicked with me. Awards will come and go. This film will stay."

Once the poster boy of masala films, Dhawan credits the romantic drama for changing his perspective towards cinema. "The role helped me connect with myself. I may not consciously seek roles that are similar to that in October, but I will be more careful with my choices, and select films that make me proud."

Currently promoting Kalank, he adds that his enviable filmography is proof that he likes to experiment. "I don't like to follow a pattern. So, it's nice to do a masala song like First Class after October." mid-day also reached out to Sircar, who refused to comment.

