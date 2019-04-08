Badla box office collection: The crime thriller crosses the 100 crore mark

bollywood

The Amitabh Bachchan and Tapasee Pannu-starrer crime thriller drama Badla has reached the peak as it has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in its 5th weekend

Badla poster

Badla continues to garner love and appreciation across the nation despite having other releases at the same time. After the pathbreaking AndhaDhun last year, now Badla emerges as the content film of the year.

In week 5, Sujoy Ghosh's Badla collected Rs 30 lakh on Friday, Rs 55 lakh on Saturday, Rs 72 lakh on Sunday, which leads to Rs 85.26 crore till the 5th week and a grand total of Rs 100.60 crore. The crime thriller revolves around Taapsee Pannu's character Naina, who is stuck in a murder scandal. Playing Badal Gupta, Naina's lawyer, Amitabh Bachchan has recreated the magic of Pink.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share Badla's box office collection as well. He wrote:

#Badla is rock-steady, despite limited showcasing at plexes... Crosses âÂÂ¹ 85 cr [Nett BOC] and âÂÂ¹ 100 cr [Gross BOC] in the *domestic* market... Remarkable run indeed... [Week 5] Fri 30 lakhs, Sat 55 lakhs, Sun 72 lakhs. Total: âÂÂ¹ 85.26 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: âÂÂ¹ 100.60 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2019

Also starring Amrita Singh, Tony Luke and Manav Kaul in supporting roles, Badla has been garnering appreciation for all the actors' remarkable performances.

Badla is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri. The crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, and stars Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

Also read: Amitabh, Taapsee starrer Badla stays obstinate at box office, collects 83 crores

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates