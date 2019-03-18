Badla box office collection: Sujoy Ghosh beats his own record!

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla becomes director Sujoy Ghosh's highest 2nd-weekend collection, beats the record of Kahaani

Sujoy Ghosh, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu

Sujoy Ghosh's Badla is on a winning spree as the film raked in 18.70 crores on Day 10, also the film had already crossed 50 crores mark on Saturday itself. With the weekend 2 collection, Badla becomes Sujoy Ghosh's highest 2nd-weekend collection, beats the record of Kahaani.

Kahaani was a hit at the box office and sets a record for director Sujoy Ghosh as well, but the recent release Badla breaks the record of weekend 2 collection of Kahaani. Sujoy Ghosh's Badla in it's weekend 2 collected Rs 4.05 crore on Friday, Rs 6.60 crore on Saturday, Rs 8.05 crore on Sunday which leads to a total of Rs 56.70 crore.

The crime thriller revolves around Taapsee Pannu's character Naina who is stuck in a murder scandal. Playing Badal Gupta, a lawyer to Naina, Amitabh Bachchan has recreated the magic of Pink. Also starring Amrita Singh, Tony Luke and Manav Kaul in supporting roles, Badla has been gauging appreciation for the remarkable performances.

Badla is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, Co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is running successfully in theaters.

Also Read: Badla Box Office: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu's film rakes in good moolah in its first weekend

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates