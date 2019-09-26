Sikh Body felicitates Gurbaksh Chahal in presence of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Punjab-born global entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal has made quite many businesses to realize the power of data, artificial intelligence, and Internet of things. All of it was done through his various ventures, ClickAgents, BlueLithium, RadiumOne, and RedLotus. With his career achievements spanning globally, Chahal was recently felicitated at the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji at New Delhi.



Gurbaksh Chahal was awarded for his revolutionary work in the digital advertising industry in the presence of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. It was amidst the presence of crème de crème business tycoons and among leading dignitaries of financial acumen, including former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and current defense minister Rajnath Singh at India Gandhi Stadium that the Delhi Gurdwara Sikh Management Committee recognized the notable contribution of Gurbaksh Chahal. The stadium was packed with more than 20,000 attendees who applauded Chahal on his commendable aspirations for Punjab and its millennial generation. Chahal stated how he wants to continue supporting the youth and make a path for the New Punjab to emerge as India's burgeoning IT capital.



Armed with an aim to bring a cultural shift and bring Punjab closer to IT reality, Chahal believes in constant and on-going reviews and enhancements all in a pursuit to break away from the mold and keep up with latest advancements in technology. Staying above the edge and scoring ten-figure and counting revenue, Chahal wants to contribute towards the empowerment of Punjab's youth passionately. He's also launched Taara Labs, an IT incubation center that guides youth and present with a path of constructive employment opportunities through their use of varied innovative technologies.



Chahal is a man with the highest regard for professionalism and has always been a stickler of good work ethic. He says, "One should never look back to rest in 'one's laurels and instead, must always look at how we can improve the future."



In 2009, US President Donald Trump had also recognized 37-year-old Gurbaksh when he was awarded the Leaders of Management in Award and Honorary Doctorate Degree in Commercial Science from Pace University, New York. In fact, his accolades portfolio also boasts of a special invitation by the former President Barack Obama and first lady Michele Obama in 2011 and 2012 for the White House Christmas party.



Chahal believes that winning your mind equals winning anything. By the end of the day, it is all about creating a great product and honing it to perfection. What wins is the substance within your product and your discipline attached to it.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever