Sikh man beaten on head with rod in hate incident in US

A 50-year-old Sikh man was beaten up multiple times by two white men who yelled racial slurs that "You're not welcome here!, Go back to your country!" in the US state of California, prompting police to investigate the "heinous" hate crime, authorities said.

The incident happened last week in California as the man was putting up campaign signs along a rural stretch on the outskirts of Keyes, the police said. Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson said the assault is being investigated as a hate crime.

"This is a random despicable criminal act against a member of the Sikh community," Christianson said. Sheriff Sergeant Tom Letras said two white men ambushed him and beat him to the ground. He was struck multiple times as the assailants screamed, "You're not welcome here!" and "Go back to your country!" They then spray painted his truck, Letras said. The department is looking for help identifying the suspects or witnesses to the crime.

