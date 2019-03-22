Sikhs dress up in saffron hues to watch Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari

bollywood

To celebrate their valour, Sikhs dress up in yellow/saffron hues, come together to watch Akshay Kumar's period drama at Goregaon theatre

Akshay Kumar in Kesari

With his recent release Kesari that chronicles the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, Akshay Kumar has brought a lesser-known chapter of Sikh valour into the public consciousness. Interestingly, to celebrate the Sikh heroes of the 19th century, over 50 members of the community came together at a multiplex in Goregaon East to watch the Anurag Singh-directed drama yesterday.

On a day known for its explosion of colours, the auditorium for the 6.45 pm show of the movie was bathed in hues of saffron and yellow as the men sported kesari turbans while women flaunted dupattas of the same shade. Randeep Singh Arora from Malad, one of the organisers, said the initiative was initially planned for the weekend of March 24.

"But many said that they would like to see the movie on the first day. So, we booked approximately 50 tickets for Thursday's evening show. A core group invited friends and extended family through social media and phone calls. Then, word spread, and soon we saw tickets being snapped up. There were some who could not make it though, as their children are in the midst of examinations," said Arora.

Andheri-based Jagjeet Singh Regi, who attended the screening with his family, said it was a moment of pride to see the community come together to pay their respects to their heroes. "We wanted to honour the Sikh martyrs in the Battle of Saragarhi, where a 21-member strong regiment took on 10,000 Afghans."



Members of the Sikh community at the screening

Vivek Bhatia, who was at the movie, lauded the move as it helped Sikh youth connect with their roots. "A film is an apt medium to pass on sterling values to the next generation. Today's youngsters are weaned on visual media. An Akshay Kumar-starrer will also ensure more viewership," he reasoned.

Silky Uppal, a resident of Malad, added that the film will start a dialogue on a vital chapter of history. "The Battle of Saragarhi is still celebrated in the UK, though in India, there is no awareness about the war that saw such moving sacrifices from the Sikh regiment."

