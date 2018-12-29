Simmba box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's film earns Rs 20.72 crore

bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba collected Rs. 20.72 crore on day 1 at the box office

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in a still from the film. Picture Courtesy: YouTube.

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba has packed a solid punch at the box-office. The film collected Rs. 20.72 crore on day 1. The film, which released on December 28, has started on a good note.

The film became the third-highest grosser of 2018, after Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan and Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju. Talking about Ranveer Singh's filmography, Simmba has had the highest opening collection at the box office. The film did maximum business in Mumbai. It has also gained momentum in Gujarat.

Padmaavat, in which Ranveer played the antagonist, earned Rs. 19 crore on opening day. Gunday collected Rs. 16.12 crore, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela minted Rs. 16 crore and Bajirao Mastani made Rs. 12. 80 crores on day 1. Ranveer has had an interesting graph over the course of time.

Talking about Simmba, the film has received rave reviews from the critics and audience. The reviews and word-of-mouth are doing wonders for this Rohit Shetty film.

In an earlier interaction with the media, speaking about Simmba, Rohit Shetty had said, "I am not saying that we have created something different but this film will give you a high. The film will make you happy and cry at the same time."

They served what they promised to - a masala entertainer!

Also Read: Simmba Movie Review: Can't Top Ranveer Singh Over-The-Top!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates