Simmba song Aala Re Aala is out: Ranveer Singh shows of his swag

Ranveer Singh in Simmba song

While the music of the Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Simmba tops the charts, the makers have now released its biggest song Aala Re Aala on December 20. Featuring Ranveer Singh in his energetic avatar, the song looks no less than a celebration with a large number of dancers and a gigantic set.

Crooned by Dev Negi, Goldi, and composed by Tanishk Bagchi with the lyrics of Shabbir Ahmed, the song has a traditional gist accompanied by an unmatched swag of the female dancers' wearing Navari and riding bikes.

Earlier the makers released the second song Tere Bin from the movie and it is all about love and chemistry between the lead actors. A pure treat to watch, the song features Ranveer and Sara romancing in the picturesque locales of Switzerland.

Starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, Simmba is positioned as a film within the Singham universe and will also see a special appearance by Devgn, reprising his role as the good cop.

Simmba is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster Temper. Apart from Ranveer and Sara, the star cast also includes Sonu Sood, who will portray the role of the antagonist in the action flick. Reliance Entertainment presents, Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions, Simmba is slated to release worldwide on 28th December 2018.

