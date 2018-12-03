Simmba trailer: Ranveer Singh packs a punch in this out-an-out masala entertainer

bollywood

Present at the trailer launch was the new groom Ranveer Singh, the beautiful and confident Sara Ali Khan and the talented Siddharth Jadhav

Ranveer Singh/picture courtesy: Instagram

Undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of 2018, Simmba's trailer was launched at a suburban theatre on Monday. The occasion wasn't less than a colourful fair. The high-octane action sequence, slo-mos, and dance glimpse shows that this film is an out and out masala movie. The trailer begins with Ajay Devgn's voiceover, but his cameo is the best part of the trailer. The film is in reference to Singham.

Talking about the trailer, dynamite Ranveer Singh is seen sweeping away the goons with his power-packed punches and whistle-worthy dialogues, something director Rohit Shetty's films are known for. Considering Simmba to be the actress' second's film, her acting chops will surely make you her a fan.

Watch the Simmba trailer here:

Simmba is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster Temper. The star cast also includes Sonu Sood. Produced by Karan Johar, helmed by Rohit Shetty, the flick will hit the big screens on December 28, 2018.

A source reveals that Singh had chalked out his leaves in a manner so as to not delay Simmba's post-production. "Ranveer took a week-long leave for the wedding in Italy, followed by two days for the Bengaluru reception. Ever since he returned to Mumbai, he has been working on the dubbing to ensure that the film's post-production moves as per schedule."

