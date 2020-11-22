Simona Halep: Dealing with fame was stressful

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep found it difficult to deal with fame after she entered her first Grand Slam final — the French Open in 2014. She lost to Maria Sharapova in the final.

"In 2014, tennis changed my life. No Romanian tennis player had ever played a Grand Slam final since 1978. People on the street recognised me. I tried to enjoy the attention, but it was stressful," she was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news