Simona Halep: I did breast reduction for tennis

World No. 1 Simona Halep says undergoing surgery in order to excel in tennis was her biggest sacrifice



Simona Halep

Romanian tennis ace Simona Halep, 26, has revealed that having bigger breasts did affect her game and to reach the World No. 1 spot, she had to undergo breast reduction surgery. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, she described her decision of getting the surgery done as her “biggest sacrifice.”

“When I did it [breast reduction surgery], I did it for tennis.“Doing that was really important to today be No. 1. I don’t feel I made sacrifices by being here or playing tennis because I really like this sport, and it’s never tough to go and practice,” she said.



A file picture of Simona Halep before her breast reduction surgery

Halep, who is currently in Paris for the French Open, says though she lost in the final of the tournament in 2014 and 2017, she still enjoys being here. “Like people say, no hard feelings. I won the juniors there [Paris]. It’s close to my home country. I love just to stay there and visit. Maybe I’ll live there one day. I just love everything about this tournament,” she added.

