Simona Halep maintains No. 1 spot in WTA rankings

Germany's Angelique Kerber kicked United States' Madison Keys off the top-10 list by occupying the 10th position

Simona Halep/AFP

Romania's Simona Halep remained on top of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings released on Monday, ahead of Wimbledon's first round. The Grand Slam tournament is due to take place from Monday and will continue till July 15 in London, reports Efe.

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark maintained the second position with 6,910 points ahead of Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza, Wimbledon's defending champion. Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic climbed one spot to be world No. 7, replacing her compatriot Karolina Pliskova who dropped to the eighth. Germany's Angelique Kerber kicked United States' Madison Keys off the top-10 list by occupying the 10th position.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 7,871 Points

2. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6,910

3. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 6,550

4. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5,463

5. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,250

6. Caroline Garcia (France) 4,960

7. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 4,610

8. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 4,315

9. Venus Williams (USA) 3,971

10. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 3,545.

Also Read - French Open 2018: Simona Halep Wins First Grand Slam Title By Beating Sloane Stephens

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever